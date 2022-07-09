Weekend Rumblings - News for July 9, 2022

Royals Rumblings - News for July 9, 2022

Anne Rogers gives an update on some injured Royals.

With the Royals back in Kansas City for a seven-game homestand, players on the injured list were able to rejoin the clubhouse and pregame work on Friday. That included Staumont, who has been on the injured list since June 26 with a neck strain. The reliever threw a live batting practice session to several Royals hitters in the afternoon and is progressing like the Royals had hoped, manager Mike Matheny said. Perez, who had left thumb surgery on June 24, was spotted playing catch and doing some light catching drills Friday afternoon. He said he’s “feeling good.” The timeline for his return still looks to be around late August or early September.

Sam McDowell writes that the Royals may be pretty active at the trade deadline, even beyond moving rentals.

This time around, the Royals need to be ready to embrace some movement with the less apparent. And they might be there already. As the Royals open up their seller’s market this month, they are willing to put more than a rental player’s name on the shelf, even if they don’t attach the same neon for sale sign to those a little more under the radar. I’m a bit in believe-it-when-I-see-it mode with this, but when it comes to the non-rentals on the roster, the Royals are listening. Responsive, even.

Alec Lewis has a mailbag column and writes about the struggles fo Carlos Hernández this year.

“The biggest thing he’s been fighting probably all along throughout the timeline of the last year or year and a half is … keeping his body and his arm in sync,” Royals director of pitching performance Paul Gibson said recently. “His awareness is getting so much better. Like, his ability to turn to you and say, ‘I feel that,’ or ‘I don’t feel that,’ has gotten so much better. He’s becoming more of a pitcher than a thrower. A guy going from A-ball to the big leagues was out-stuffing people for a while, but once you go around the league a few times, you better be better because they’re making constant adjustments.”

Jim Bowden at the Athletic proposes sending Andrew Benintendi and Scott Barlow to the Dodgers.

In return, the Royals would get a haul of solid prospects, with outfielder Andy Pages as the headliner coming back. Pages, 21, has batted just .245 this season at Double-A Tulsa, but he has 16 doubles, 15 home runs, 47 RBIs and an .838 OPS. Stone, 23, was the Dodgers’ fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and he’s having a dominant year at High-A Great Lakes and Tulsa, posting a combined 1.34 ERA in 15 starts, with 99 strikeouts and 22 walks in 74 innings. The final piece of the deal would be outfielder Jake Vogel, 20, who was the Dodgers’ third-round pick in 2020. He has reached base at about a 35 percent clip this season with 12 doubles, seven triples and nine stolen bases in 12 attempts at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. All said, this would be a strong long-term return for the Royals, even though a deal like this initially would be unpopular in Kansas City.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains gives out grades to the starting pitchers at the halfway mark.

On the strikeouts, the only team with a lower rate than the Royals is the Colorado Rockies who own a whiff rate of 18.1 percent. If those rates hold, they would be among the 10 worst going back to 2016. For some reason, the Texas Rangers just refused to strike anyone out from ‘16 to 2018. Again, and I’ve written this so much this year, the TV broadcast constantly harping on the washed idea of pitching to contact probably gives some insight that the front office and staff realize they’ve somehow accumulated a staff that can’t miss bats on the regular, or it’s some sort of bizarre shift in an organizational belief where they’re trying to convince themselves that pitching to contact is a good thing. Spoiler alert: It isn’t.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if the Royals will consider Kumar Rocker in the draft.

J.J. Cooper at Baseball America looks back at the “Moneyball” draft from the A’s 20 years ago and concludes it was a bit overhyped.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are among the MLB All-Star starters.

Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera get All-Star nods for their career contributions.

MLB and the union are still far apart on an agreement on the international draft less than three weeks from a deadline.

Ryan Burr posts on Instagram that the White Sox released him a day after he had surgery.

The Giants have taken a giant step backward this year.

The Yankees are concerned about the surging Astros.

The Oakland City Council votes against putting A’s Howard Terminal project on the November ballot.

Shohei Ohtani the pitcher has overtaken Shohei Ohtani the hitter.

Jonny Gomes is ready to crush some dingers for Home Run Derby X.

