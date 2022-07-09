Royals down 11-0, blogger begs you to do something else

There has been a push in recent years among companies to offer half-day Fridays during the summer as a perk for their employees. Maybe someday soon it’ll be full-day Fridays. That would be cool.

In the meantime, these Royals think you should take a half-day Saturday. As I write this, the Royals are down 11-0 and there is only one out in the fourth inning. Heasley got hit all over the park, they dropped a couple of hits in front of Royals outfielders who shifted shallow in order to counter a strong wind in and the Guardians promptly started launching balls over their heads. Even Steven Kwan belted a two-run, ground-rule double to right-center in the second inning. Jose Ramirez and guy-who-got-promoted-just-last-night Nolan Jones both rocked balls over the fence - Jones went more than 450 feet into the upper tank of the fountains. Jackson Kowar looked like he might be making a case to take Heasley’s spot in the rotation before the Jones bomb. Now the Royals will use all of their pitchers and probably a position player or two just to get to the end of this game.

In three innings the Royals have hit into three double plays. The offense offers no help.

Do yourself a favor. Let the people who are paid to do so watch this game for you and read about it later. Watch replays of position players pitching later if you feel the need. Just find a better use for your Saturday afternoon than this mess.