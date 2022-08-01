Royals acquire pitcher Anthony Misiewicz

The Royals announced they have acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the Mariners for cash considerations. The 27-year-old left-hander has appeared in 17 games for Seattle this year with a 4.61 ERA and 8 strikeouts in 13 2⁄ 3 innings.

Misiewicz was originally an 18th-round pick in 2015 out of Michigan State. He was a starter in the minors but broke into the big leagues in 2020 as a reliever. He made 66 appearances last year with a 4.61 ERA in 54 2⁄ 3 innings, with lefties hitting .261/.303/.370 against him. In parts of three seasons in the big leagues, he has thrown 88 1⁄ 3 innings with a 4.48 ERA with 8.8 strikeouts and 2.8 walks-per-nine innings.

Misiewicz features a fastball in the low-90s with a cutter and a curveball. The Royals have added him to the 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha.