Royals Rumblings - News for August 10, 2022

Brady Singer was good in a whole new way, said Anne Rogers at the mothership:

Singer was dominant again in the Royals’ 4-2 win over the White Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium. The right-hander twirled 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball, continuing his recent stretch of success in Kansas City’s rotation. Since Singer returned to the rotation in late May after a brief stint at Triple-A Omaha to get stretched out as a starter, he has made 15 starts and pitched 92 1/3 innings with a 3.31 ERA. He has allowed just 84 hits and struck out 94 while walking 21. “Brady’s at a different level right now with the movement, plus putting it on the spots,” manager Mike Matheny said. “... You can tell by the reaction of the hitters whether or not they’ve seen much like that before. The answer is, there are not that many guys who have that velocity, plus movement, plus location.”

At The Athletic, Alec Lewis detailed the life of Royals top draftee Gavin Cross.

David Lesky lays out a way for the Royals to contend in 2023, starting with sorting out who the Royals have that are Guys, and who are GUYS.

Vinnie is the 13th player in franchise history to homer in both halves of a doubleheader. https://t.co/DkcmQwgaud pic.twitter.com/2LYQsnqYbe — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 10, 2022

The Tigers are calling up outfield prospect Kerry Carpenter from Triple-A Toledo.

Guardians RHP Shane Bieber spoke to David Laurila at FanGraphs about the art and science of pitching.

Also at FanGraphs, Justin Choi examined everyone’s schedules to see which teams have the most wins to gain and lose from the remaining games on the calendar.

What kind of contract could Mets closer Edwin Diaz get?

Chris Sale broke his wrist in a bicycling accident, and is done for the season.

Kids these days! Are the best!

After getting hit in the head with a pitch, this little leaguer showed a true act of sportsmanship by comforting the pitcher pic.twitter.com/AbzXaLL5uz — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2022

Serena Williams, who we are all lucky to have ever seen play tennis, wrote for Vogue that she is moving on to the next part of life.

Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith requested a trade, and the Chicago Bears said no.

Two classic letters from Ask a Manager: this clueless person tried to “borrow” their CEO’s assistant eight days into their new job, with a decisive smackdown in Alison’s response. And, in lighter fare, what would you do if your direct report delivered a progress report to you in song?

15 of the easiest plants to propagate. (Slideshow)

Does your pet have a microchip? If so, remember to keep the information on the chip updated! August 15 is Check the Chip Day!

How to spot a good hotel gym before booking a room.

Gabby Petito’s parents are suing the Utah police officers whose lax response to a domestic violence call left her in the travel van with her abusive boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who murdered Petito a few days later.

SOTD: Taylor Swift - August