The Royals are back and they’re young and fun! Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Cullen Jekel talk about the Baby Royals and whether their improved play foreshadows better days ahead. Plus we talk about Bobby Witt Jr’s. defense and the saddest departures in Royals history.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, and Hokius at @hokius, and Cullen Jekel at @DoctorJekel

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.