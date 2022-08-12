Royals vs. Dodgers Friday open thread

The Royals take on the Dodgers for the first time since 2017 and the first time since 2014 they’ve played at Kauffman Stadium. The Dodgers have won five in a row against the Royals, and will be heavy favorites this weekend as they bring in the best record in baseball with 77 wins already. But these young Royals aren’t intimidated, with Vinnie Pasquantino capturing the mood.

“Obviously, we have one of the best teams in baseball coming into town tomorrow night, and they’re not going to scare us,” he said. “It’s not going to be something where we’re going to be intimidated because these Dodgers are coming to town. We’re ready to play them. “I’m not guaranteeing a win or anything like that. I am going to guarantee tough games and that we’re going to go in and compete, compete our tail off for three games and see what happens.”

Daniel Lynch goes on the hill for the Royals tonight - he has a 3.45 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 28 2⁄ 3 innings over his last six starts.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Daniel Lynch tonight as we open a weekend series vs. the Dodgers.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/Du1pFN8G2D — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 12, 2022

The Dodgers had a late change to their lineup, with Max Muncy moving from third to DH.

Gonsolin P https://t.co/oetFYQ88XB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 12, 2022

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.