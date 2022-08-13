Weekend Rumblings - News for August 13, 2022

Alec Lewis writes about the change we’ve seen in the Royals lately.

Royals starters have a 4.19 ERA since the beginning of August, ranking 15th in Major League Baseball during that span. In that same time frame, they have a 4.7 percent walk rate, ranking fifth, and that’s the number general manager J.J. Picollo eyes as the key to the rotation’s strides. “There’s been more engagement with the strike zone on a consistent basis, whether it be early in the count or when they get to a two-strike count,” Picollo said. “And they’re putting some guys away and making better pitches with two strikes, even if it’s not a strikeout. They’re being pretty efficient. … I don’t think I can say it’s any one thing that’s happened, other than they’re starting to just get comfortable, and gaining confidence.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains looks at the new Baseball America prospect list for the Royals.

Andrew Hoffman (15) and Drew Waters (17), who arrived to the organization from the Braves in the trade where the Royals sent their supplemental first-round pick to Atlanta, both land in the top 20. Pitchers Beck Way (Yankees for Benintendi), Maximo Castillo (Toronto for Merrifield) and T.J. Sikkema (Yankees for Benintendi) fall together from 23 to 25. Recent draftees Gavin Cross and Cayden Wallace land at number two and four, respectively. Overall, nine of the top 30 prospects according to BA joined the organization in July. That’s about restocking the minors.

Nicky Lopez talks about the family atmosphere on the team.

Lopez on the chemistry inside the clubhouse with so much young talent around: "It's pretty special and I'm happy to be a part of it. We always joke around Salvy's like the grandpa of the team, Dozier is the dad of the team, and I'm the uncle. It's kind of funny." #Royals pic.twitter.com/YgZgQZ2WtV — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 12, 2022

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report ranks Royals prospects 11-20.

#15: Diego Hernandez, CF There aren’t three players I’ve been more impressed by in the Royals system than Hernandez this season. The 21-year old center fielder made the jump from Low-A to High-A this year, cut his K% down by 2%, AND more than doubled his ISO from 2021. He cut his infield flyball rate down by 10%, showing an increased efficiency to his launch angle, and has already ripped 27 bases this season. Everything he does is efficient, including his routes in center field which become increasingly productive when you consider that Hernandez is a legitimate 70-grade runner. The kid is an incredible talent, and while he may never be a top-100 prospect and won’t ever be a lock to play every day in the big leagues, his ceiling is sky high and I can’t wait to see how much better he can get. Hernandez is another candidate to see some time in the Arizona Fall League, as he is Rule 5 eligible this offseason.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is suspended 80 games for a PED violation.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is out for the year following shoulder surgery.

The Mariners designate reliever Ken Giles for assignment.

Journeyman Wynton Bernard makes the big leagues after ten years in the minors.

What is the situation in Detroit a new GM will have to fix?

Why the Yankees have cooled off lately.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts says the rebuild is making progress.

The Mets are hoping to retain soon-to-be free agent Brandon Nimmo.

MLB won’t return to the Field of Dreams in 2023 due to construction.

Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman, dies of cancer.

A Little Leaguer wears work gloves to hit dingers.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffers a knee injury in the preseason opener.

What would a Bill Russell challenge mode in NBA 2K look like?

A bioengineered cornea can restore sight for blind people.

If a clam can live for 500 years, why can’t we?

Why are so many movies split into chapters these days?

Your song of the day is Bob Dylan with Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.