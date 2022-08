The Royals and Dodgers. Again. Because the last two nights weren’t enough, I guess.

You’ll be watching a Royals lineup without MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, or Michael Massey. Melendez was a late scratch for unknown reasons. Pratto and Massey aren’t playing because Mike Matheny is a bum and would rather play Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier.

I couldn’t be any more over Mike Matheny if I tried.

Good luck, Brady Singer.