Royals Rumblings - News for August 15, 2022

Brady Singer drew a lot of praise for his performance on Sunday, writes Lynn Worthy.

“We’re watching a guy just take a step in his career,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Singer. “We knew all the intangibles were there as far as his makeup, as far as his work ethic, as far as his discipline and commitment to the game and how he loves to just compete. But he’s following up with execution.”

Salvador Perez thinks the team showed something on this homestand.

“We’re good too,” Royals star catcher Salvador Perez said of the team’s performance during the homestand. “We showed who we can be. We’ve just got to be consistent. Do what we do on this homestand. Hopefully when we’re in Minnesota, continue to do what we do. Play hard. Compete. And see what happens tomorrow.”

Brad Keller finds his inconsistency frustrating, writes Anne Rogers.

Keller’s uneven 2022 season has been perplexing, as he’s been unable to find consistency in his outings. The right-hander leads the Royals with 11 quality starts, but he has a 4.93 ERA. “It’s frustrating,” Keller said. “The model of this game is consistency. Being inconsistent right now is really frustrating. Having one good one, one bad one follow it. I’ve kind of been pinballing back and forth. I need to level the ship and focus on the next one, and finish the season strong.”

Nicky Lopez talked about his pitching debut this weekend.

“Obviously, it was in the back of my head too,” Lopez said of not wanting to risk injury by seeing how hard he could throw. “I wanted to, but in the back of my mind was: Hey, I might have to play tomorrow too. What’s a little bit more important? I was just trying to throw strikes and help the team. If it allows us now to burn another pitcher, that’s what I want to do.” Matheny, who doesn’t like to use position players as pitchers, said Lopez agreed to go “nice and easy” when he took the mound. “Unfortunately, that turned into a couple home runs, but he saved some guys that were beyond not ready to go today,” Matheny said. “We needed him to go finish that. I’m grateful that he was willing to do it.”

The Royals celebrated Buck O’Neil’s legacy over the weekend.

The former Kansas City Star printing site is being considered as the site of a new ballpark.

Josh Keiser at Royals Farm Report ranks his top 40 Royals prospects.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter thinks Amir Garrett is settling into his role with the Royals.

