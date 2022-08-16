Royals Rumblings - News for August 16, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes that the weekend series may have helped clarify next year’s rotation.

This weekend was illuminating in looking toward next year’s starting rotation. It’s something I’ve written about quite a bit over the last few weeks, but I think you can look at what this team has done this year and can, without any doubt, say that they have one starter they can count on moving into 2023. And that’s Brady Singer, who showed once again why he’s not only a part of a big league rotation but a legitimate front end of the rotation pitcher. Maybe he’s not a true ace, though I’m not so sure. I’ll get to his start, but the other two I think you feel pretty good about are Daniel Lynch, who I’ll also get to and Kris Bubic. Both have ben very good recently and seem to be parts of a winning rotation. But the question is where the rest come from, including depth.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains wonders what was up with MJ Melendez’s late scratch on Sunday.

Given that Melendez appeared later in the game makes one think his removal from the lineup wasn’t injury related. And Matheny’s comment about opportunity smells like a manager who is ticked off at a player for a reason. Perhaps Melendez overslept on Sunday and reported late to the yard. Perhaps there was another reason. At any rate, this feels like discipline. I will assume, since Melendez pinch hit late in the game, that this was a one-time thing and the Royals are keeping it in the clubhouse.

Alec Lewis talked to director of player development/field coordinator Mitch Maier about the progress of Royals prospects.

With guys like Marsh (7.85 ERA in 83 2/3 innings) and Veneziano (6.42 ERA in 95 1/3 innings) and Klein (10.59 ERA in 34 innings), what have the focuses been? Some of it is repeatability when it comes to mechanics. That’s probably the main thing. You can put Asa Lacy in the same bucket. Asa’s August 10 outing (one inning, three strikeouts, no walks) was dominant. He struck out the side. On August 12, he walked two and hit two batters. It didn’t back up his last outing. It’s just a matter of consistency. We know it’s there, but a lot of it is mechanical, repeating deliveries. Which allows you to execute pitches and allows the stuff to play better.

Vinnie Pasquantino was named American League Player of the Week.

Pasquantino showed pitchers why his nickname is the “Italian Nightmare,” as he batted .455 with four home runs and six RBIs across six games for the Royals. Pasquantino opened his week in fine fashion by recording a home run in both games of a doubleheader against the White Sox last Tuesday before ending the week with a home run and two RBIs in the Royals’ 4-0 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Hunter Dozier went back to Kansas City to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.

Pete Grathoff writes that Royals television ratings have jumped lately.

Bally Sports Kansas City reports a 6% increase in viewership since the All-Star Game in mid-July... Bally Sports KC, citing Nielsen numbers, said Royals telecasts are averaging 40,000 Kansas City-area households per game (that’s 40,000 households tuned in at any given time). That number also represents an increase of 6% over the 2021 season.

Amir Garrett was given a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a heckler in Chicago, although he will appeal.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report ranks Royals prospects #6-10.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals writes that Vinnie Pasquantino is finally finding results.

Darin Watson at UL’s Toothpick looks back at Jeff Montgomery’s 300th career save.

The Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward.

MLB announces the post-season schedule which could include the latest World Series game ever.

The Yankees are in need of a jolt as they continue their slide.

The American League MVP race may be closer than you think.

Five reasons why the Phillies have turned their season around.

This year’s Field of Dreams game didn’t get nearly as many viewers as last year’s.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez met a few months ago to smooth things over.

Jeff Passan’s wife told him to start breaking news and to stop being a...well, just read.

ESPN will have a series on the minor league Savannah Bananas.

Alabama tops the AP preseason college football poll.

There is controversy in the world of professional cornhole.

Are golf carts the transportation mode of the future?

A John Wick prequel is coming to Peacock in 2023.

The best episodes of Better Call Saul, ranked.

Your song of the day is St. Vincent with Down.