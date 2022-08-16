Game 118 Thread: Royals vs. Twins

VINNIE PASQUANTINO CANNOT BE STOPPED. VINNIE HIT BIG HOME RUNS. VINNIE HIT FOUL BALL OFF HIS ARM. VINNIE HURT. BUT VINNIE IS BACK IN THE LINEUP. BIG VINNIE POWER. OH YEAH.

Also, Zack Grinke is on the mound. Good stuff.

Royals lineup

Zack Grenike heads to the mound in Minneapolis as we look to even the series vs. the Twins.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/4ccPhFtkQq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 16, 2022

Twins lineup