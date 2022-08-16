 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 118 Thread: Royals vs. Twins

Hail to the Vinnie

By Matthew LaMar
/ new
Aug 15, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Aug 15, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

VINNIE PASQUANTINO CANNOT BE STOPPED. VINNIE HIT BIG HOME RUNS. VINNIE HIT FOUL BALL OFF HIS ARM. VINNIE HURT. BUT VINNIE IS BACK IN THE LINEUP. BIG VINNIE POWER. OH YEAH.

Also, Zack Grinke is on the mound. Good stuff.

Royals lineup

Twins lineup

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...