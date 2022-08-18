Royals Rumblings - News for August 18, 2022

Royals bats continued their slump, writes Lynn Worthy.

“We had a couple guys, Michael Massey, taking really good at-bats, and we didn’t get a lot from them,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “But you saw some guys putting together the kind of at-bats we needed. … They didn’t give us a lot of free bases with the walks. We had to earn our way on, and we just couldn’t get anything put together to put any kind of rally together.”

Matheny discusses Brad Keller’s move to the bullpen.

“It’s an opportunity for us to take a look,” Matheny said. “Many of you probably remember when Brad came up and how dominant he could look in the ‘pen. So, it’s always been part of the conversation. Hate to go into the offseason wondering without actually taking a look. “So right now, as we have some other young starters that are going to be able to step in and fill that spot, what does it look like and how might that potentially be something that is a great for Brad and for our club?”

Brady Singer talks about his improved pitching on The Drive on 610 Sports.

“I think it’s just a mentality of kind of going right at guys,” he said. “That’s something that’s been helping me a lot. Just staying on the attack. I think the main I’m trying to do is throw a lot of strikes and kind of keep them uncomfortable right now, and it’s working out well for me. “I don’t think you can be successful at this level without that competitive nature. I do better revved up. Some guys can lower their heart rate, and it’s better for their focus if they do that. But I think if I’m on attack mode, competing, and bringing everything I’ve got, I’m going to have a better day that day.”

Is Vinnie Pasquantino a young Travis Hafner?

Vinnie Pasquantino has a SMOOTH left-handed swing



Former MLB player @CliffFloyd30 dives into the @Royals 24-year-old rookie in the midst of his breakout and compares his swing to the likes of Travis Hafner. #MLBTonight | #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/xb7BVtHyPB — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 17, 2022

Vinnie says he’s ready to win.

“We’re tired of getting called fun, and there’s a learning period, but we want to win games and that’s kind of our focus. So we’re not worried about being rookies we’re worried about trying to score more runs than the other team.”

Bradford Doolittle at ESPN had an interesting piece on rebuild efforts around baseball.

Royals: Kansas City positioned itself for its post-2015-title reset with a 108 rebuild index in 2017. Hard, but not severe. The Royals have stayed in that mode since then, so they are in the same rebuild window as the Tigers and in the same division. While the overall records of the teams this season are similar, the Royals have been playing .500 ball since a 20-41 start and have done so with a lineup increasingly laden with rookies. Wait time: six years and counting, but the skies are brightening.

MJ Melendez had a positive message for an injured Little Leaguer.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders how Adalberto Mondesi fits in next year’s plans.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report ranks his top five Royals prospects.

The Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.

Oakland releases veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus.

The Yankees bring up prospects Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery on his rotator cuff.

The Braves sign rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year, $72 million deal.

Were the Cardinals right to pass on Juan Soto?

Will the compressed playoff schedule have an effect on the outcome?

The White Sox launch an NIL initiative for college athletes.

When will we see the next American Formula One driver?

A comprehensive breakdown of America’s best child mullets at the USA Mullet Championships.

Dodge will discontinue production of the Charger and Challenger in 2023.

A company is trying to launch the first commercial greenhouse in space.

R-rated movies are making up a smaller portion of the box office lately.

Your song of the day is Portugal. The Man with What, Me Worry?