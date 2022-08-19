Royals Review Radio: The state of the farm system episode

This week, Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco discuss the Brad Keller demotion and the vibe shift in the Royals clubhouse. Plus Max talks to Alex Duvall of Royals Farm Report to get the state of the farm system.

The top 50 Royals prospect list at Royals Farm Report

Matthew LaMar: The good vibes are real, and it’s not because the team is better

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Hokius at @hokius.

You can read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm report here and follow him on Twitter at @royalsfarm.

