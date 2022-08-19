Royals vs. Rays Friday game thread

The Royals have scored just 13 runs in their last seven games, hitting .207/.262/.317 over that time, and it doesn’t help that they face the third-best pitching staff this weekend with the Rays. Today, they’ll try to get their lick in against All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan. Nick Pratto sits with the right-handed Brent Rooker in the lineup.

Are we ready to call Brady Singer an “ace”? He has a 2.75 ERA over his last 11 starts with over a strikeout-per-innings over that time and opponents hitting .225/.300/.331 against him.

Brady Singer heads to the mound for a Friday evening matchup vs. the Rays.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/iGD5Y3hH4B — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 19, 2022

Singer will face a true ace in McClanahan, who was a fellow 2018 draft pick. The 25-year-old University of South Florida grad has gone at least six innings in 17 of his 22 starts and has given up more than three runs in an outing just twice this year.

Game time is at 6:10 CT from Tropicana Field on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.