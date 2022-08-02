What to know about the Royals and the 2022 trade deadline

The 2022 trading season will end today, August 2 at 5 p.m. CT. This will be the only trade deadline, as teams are no longer permitted to make waiver trades as they did in past seasons.

The Royals have already made a few notable moves this summer, including:

The Royals still have a number of trade candidates including Scott Barlow, Hunter Dozier, Brad Keller, Whit Merrifield, Josh Staumont, and Michael A. Taylor.

The team doesn’t have a history of trading players other than impending free agents very often, although Kansas City Star columnist Sam McDowell thinks that could change this year. General Manager J.J. Picollo seems open to the idea, but with the caveat that the Royals won’t aggressively shop players with more than one year of club control left.

“The players we have remaining have years on their contracts, so we don’t have to be the aggressor,” Picollo said last week. “... I think it will get interesting. I don’t know where it will go. If the players that are on this team are with us next year, it’s not a bad thing. “It’s really a matter of whether or not we can improve our team or the organization moving forward by using these players. And that’ll be dictated by the level of interest and competition that may exist to acquire any one player.”

He also told Alec Lewis of The Athletic that the Luke Weaver deal could allow them to move other bullpen pieces.

“Hard to tell,” he said. “Obviously, there are discussions. I think we have players that other teams value. We’re doing a lot of listening right now. There are obviously still a lot of good players that are out there that potentially could be traded. So, we’re just waiting it out to see what we think, if anything, makes sense for us. What this move does allow us to do is feel like we have depth in the bullpen if something makes sense with one of our bullpen arms. Then we’ve protected ourselves a little bit. But, hard to tell what’s going to happen between now and (Tuesday) afternoon.”

Here are the latest trade rumors.

Royals relievers are drawing interest.

The Royals could be busy today, as the markets for Scott Barlow, Michael A. Taylor and Josh Staumont are heating up, per sources. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

The Royals won’t be trading Zack Greinke.

Future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke probably could help someone but the Royals have decided not to deal him. He stays in KC. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Atlanta has shown interest in outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

The Royals are more open to trading Whit Merrifield than they have been in the past and the Dodgers could be interested.

Here are some of the other rumors around baseball:

The Cardinals, Dodgers, and Padres are the finalists for Juan Soto, but the Cardinals are balking at including outfielder Dylan Carlson.

The Dodgers see Cub outfielder Ian Happ as a backup plan if the Soto deal falls through.

The Dodgers are also targeting Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez.

The Rays and Mets are in the mix for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

The Phillies and Blue Jays are interested in Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets are eyeing Tigers pitchers Michael Fulmer and Andrew Chafin.

Here are the trades that have already happened this week: