 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking news: Royals trade Whit Merrifield to Toronto

Filed under:

Royals vs. White Sox Tuesday game thread

With a Whitless lineup.

By Max Rieper
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Royals continue their series against the White Sox now with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror. While Brad Keller did not get traded and will make the start tonight, Whit Merrifield did get dealt and was a late scratch in the lineup.

Lucas Giolito goes on the hill for the White Sox, who were strangely quiet at the deadline, only picking up former Royals reliever Jake Diekman.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...