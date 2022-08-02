Royals vs. White Sox Tuesday game thread

The Royals continue their series against the White Sox now with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror. While Brad Keller did not get traded and will make the start tonight, Whit Merrifield did get dealt and was a late scratch in the lineup.

UPDATED LINEUP:



RF MJ Melendez

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

C Salvador Perez

DH Vinnie Pasquantino

3B Hunter Dozier

1B Nick Pratto

CF Michael A. Taylor

LF Kyle Isbel

2B Nicky Lopez — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 2, 2022

Lucas Giolito goes on the hill for the White Sox, who were strangely quiet at the deadline, only picking up former Royals reliever Jake Diekman.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.