Royals vs. White Sox Tuesday game thread

The Royals continue their series against the White Sox now with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror. While Brad Keller did not get traded and will make the start tonight, Whit Merrifield did get dealt and was a late scratch in the lineup.
RF MJ Melendez
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
C Salvador Perez
DH Vinnie Pasquantino
3B Hunter Dozier
1B Nick Pratto
CF Michael A. Taylor
LF Kyle Isbel
2B Nicky Lopez
Lucas Giolito goes on the hill for the White Sox, who were strangely quiet at the deadline, only picking up former Royals reliever Jake Diekman.
Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.
