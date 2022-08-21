Filed under: Sunday Thread: Royals at Rays Looking for a split in St. Pete By Ryan Landreth Aug 21, 2022, 1:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Thread: Royals at Rays Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports Seeking a 2-2 split in Tampa, the Royals and Rays play in the finale today from Tropicana Field. First pitch is at 12:40 pm. More From Royals Review Royals Rumblings - News for August 17, 2022 The kids are Dayton Moore’s last stand The success of the rebuild depends on John Sherman’s standards Twins demolish Royals 9-0 Black hole hot corner, won’t you come and wash away the rain? Brad Keller bumped to the bullpen Loading comments...
