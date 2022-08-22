 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. White Sox Monday game thread

One game only!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Royals return home for a one-game series this afternoon against the White Sox, one of the makeup games from when the first week of the season was erased due to the work stoppage.

Daniel Lynch goes for the Royals today, trying to continue his successful August. In four starts this month he has 18 strikeouts and just 5 walks in 22 13 innings to go with a 2.82 ERA. Drew Waters was just promoted and will make his MLB debut in right field today.

Right-hander Michael Kopech goes for the White Sox against the Royals for the third time this year. He has given up just four runs in 12 innings against them, but the Royals won each of his previous starts.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...