Vinnie Pasquantino placed on the Injured List

The Royals placed first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on the 10-day Injured List with right shoulder discomfort and called up pitcher Jonathan Heasley, who will start tonight’s game against Arizona. They also called up catcher Sebastian Rivero and optioned down reliever Collin Snider.

Pasquantino appeared to injure himself on a swing in the second inning of Monday’s game against the White Sox. After the game, he told reporters he had felt similar things before in the past. He was named American League Player of the Week last week and was hitting .263/.350/.434 with 8 home runs and 22 walks in 49 games.

Heasley continues his ping-ponging in between the Royals rotation and Omaha’s rotation. He has alternated his last six starts between the two clubs, last pitching five innings for Omaha last Tuesday. He has made 13 starts for the Royals this year with a 5.61 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts and 4.3 walks per-nine-innings.

Rivero has appeared in seven games with the Royals and has gone hitless in 14 plate appearances with one walk. The 23-year-old was hitting .218/.294/.410 in 42 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Snider pitched just once since his recall, retiring all four Rays hitters he faced on Saturday. The 26-year-old right-hander has a 7.25 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 11 walks in 22 1⁄ 3 innings with the Royals.

The Royals also announced that Amir Garrett has had his suspension dropped to two games and he will drop his appeal and begin serving it tonight. Garrett was suspended for tossing a drink at a fan heckling him in Chicago.