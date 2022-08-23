Royals vs. Diamondbacks Tuesday game thread

The Royals begin a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight, hosting them for the first time since they ended the 2017 season against them. The Royals will be without Vinnie Pasquantino, who injured his shoulder on Monday, and reliever Amir Garrett, who begins serving a two-game suspension for throwing a drink on a fan in Chicago a few weeks back.

Jonathan Heasley gets called up for the start, and he’s had a dizzying last few weeks. Here are his last six starts:

July 9 vs. Cleveland

July 24 vs. Iowa (AAA)

July 30 at NY Yankees

August 4 vs. St. Paul (AAA)

August 9 vs. Chicago White Sox

August 16 at Louisville (AAA)

Now he’s back in the big leagues.

Jonathan Heasley heads to the mound to open the two-game series vs. the Diamondbacks.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/z4yWjT3sZz — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 23, 2022

Zach Davies goes for the Diamondbacks, and he’s given up just four runs in 15 innings over his last three starts. He’s a low-strikeout pitcher who hopes to induce poor contact, and gave up five runs (four earned) in less than four innings in a start against the Royals back in May in Arizona.

Old friend Emmanuel Rivera hits second tonight, he’s hit .286/.386/.612 with four home runs in 14 games since being traded to the Diamondbacks.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.