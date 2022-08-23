Heasley loses lunch, relievers lose control, Royals lose game 7-3

An upset stomach caused an early exit for starter Jonathan Heasley, leaving the bullpen to give up seven runs over 4 1⁄ 3 innings in a 7-3 loss to Arizona in the series opener on Tuesday. Josh Staumont and Luke Weaver combined to give six runs and five walks in three innings of work to let the game get away.

Heasley wasn’t sharp to start the game, but he was able to work around trouble in tossing goose eggs the first four frames. He struggled to keep his lunch down, throwing up twice in the fourth inning, but he managed to stay in the game. Bobby Witt Jr. got the Royals on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run, his 17th of the season and the first baserunner of the game for the Royals.

But in the fifth Heasley vomited again, causing Mike Matheny to lift him. You can see the video here if you’d like (WARNING, VIDEO OF MAN VOMITING ON BASEBALL FIELD). In all, Heasley got through 4 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings, pitching around four hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks tied it up in the sixth off reliever Jose Cuas. After two singles, Geraldo Perdomo lined a pitch off Cuas’ leg that went for a two-out, run-scoring single. Arizona would take the lead in the seventh off Staumont. Ketel Marte hit a one-out single, and Christian Walker followed up with a single, with both runners advancing on an error by left fielder MJ Melendez. Daulton Varsho walked to load the bases, and Jake McCarthy drove home a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 Arizona.

Matheny left Staumont in for another inning, which seemed dangerous considering how shaky Staumount had looked with a fastball sitting at 94-95 mph. He gave up a double to Alek Thomas, then walked two to load the bases. All three runners would come home to score off former Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver to make it 5-1 Arizona.

The Royals mounted a rally in the eighth. Nicky Lopez tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by MJ Melendez in the eighth. Bobby Witt Jr. tripled, and Salvador Perez knocked him home with an RBI single off former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy to bring the Royals to within two runs.

But Weaver continued to implode in the ninth, and with few other bullpen options, Mike Matheny left him in. He walked the first two hitters, and both came around to score on a Josh Rojas single and fittingly, an Emmanuel Rivera double to make it 7-3. Royals pitchers combined to walk nine hitters and allow 13 hits. Royals batters had just five hits, their eighth straight game with six or fewer hits. The Royals fall to 50-75 and will face the Diamondbacks again tomorrow night with Brady Singer scheduled to pitch against Zac Gallen at 7:10 CT.