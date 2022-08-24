Royals Rumblings - News for August 24, 2022

Lots of goodies from Anne Rogers’s newsletter, including this on Drew Waters and the work Drew Saylor set up for him:

“Our hitting plan has helped him,” general manager J.J. Picollo said. “After every game, we review the at-bats and figure out the good decisions, the bad decisions. He’s starting to verbalize some of those things. He’s getting it, the thought process of, ‘How do I evaluate my at-bat?’ It’s not always, ‘Did I get a hit or not?’ What was the quality of the plate appearance? He’s got power and he hits the ball hard, so now that he’s starting to make better decisions, it’s coming together for him.” It was easy for Waters to buy into everything the Royals threw at him when he joined Omaha, leading to fast results. “They had just traded for me, so I knew they wanted me and had my best interests at heart,” Waters said. “It was a little weird at first just because it’s different, but now I’ve fully bought into what they do in terms of getting guys ready for the game and the game-planning side of things. When you start seeing results, when you start seeing things from what you do at 3 p.m. translate to what you do at 7 p.m., it’s really easy to buy in.”

At FanGraphs, Ben Clemens notes that Jordan Montgomery was the best trade deadline pickup in baseball. How’s that working out for Montgomery’s former team, the Yankees? Also at FanGraphs, Jay Jaffe looks at New York’s “deep funk.”

(Speaking of the Yankees: is this guy using a hot dog as a beer straw disgusting, or a genius?)

Old Friend Eric Hosmer is heading for the Injured List, along with Red Sox teammate Nathan Eovaldi.

Want to buy the Angels? Team owner Arte Moreno is contemplating selling.

The Twins placed Byron Buxton on the IL with a low-grade hip strain.

You can now play Fortnite as Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady denied speculation that he was absent from camp because he was on The Masked Singer.

Today I learned about fake mountains, made from leftover concrete and stuff. What cool/horrifying facts do you know?

Detroit’s Belle Isle slide will reopen, after it closed abruptly, after it reopened for the first time since before the pandemic. The latest closure was because people were flying all over the place on the way down. Wheeeee!

Harry Styles was profiled in Rolling Stone UK, and graced the cover as well.

Here’s a list of some “everyday activities” that count as exercise, but some of them look suspiciously like exercise to me.

Andrew Garfield defends method acting.

SOTD: Madonna - Open Your Heart