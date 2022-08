Royals release 2023 schedule

Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedule and the Royals will begin play on March 30 at home against the Minnesota Twins. This year’s schedule will be a more balanced schedule with the number of intra-divisional games going down from 76 to 52, and more interleague games with each team playing every other team in baseball.

The Royals will get their first taste of interleague action in their first road trip of the year, which takes them to San Francisco to play the Giants and Texas to play the Rangers. Their longest road trip of the year takes place in late April when they play the Angels, Diamondbacks, and Twins for a ten-game trip. That is followed by their longest homestand of the year in early May, when they host the Orioles, Athletics, and White Sox.

The Royals will play the Cardinals in St. Louis on May 27-28. and at home in a two-game series on August 11-12 with an odd Sunday off day to follow. The Royals also have unusual quirk with back-to-back off days on May 31 and June 1. Kansas City ends the season with a home series against the New York Yankees, with the last game on October 1.

Game times and a promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.