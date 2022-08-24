Josh Staumont, Zack Greinke to the Injured List

The Royals have placed pitchers Zack Greinke and Josh Staumont on the Injured List and have recalled pitchers Collin Snider and Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Omaha. Greinke left his start on Sunday against the Rays after just four innings with right forearm tightness, and his stint on the Injured List is retroactive to that date. Staumont was left in for 42 pitches with reduced velocity against the Diamondbacks last night and is suffering from bicep tendinitis.

Snider was up with the team over the weekend before being sent down this week, but rejoins the team with a 7.25 ERA in 22 1⁄ 3 innings with 11 walks and 12 strikeouts. He did not make an appearance with Omaha this week and last pitched on Saturday.

Anthony Misiewicz was purchased from the Seattle Mariners on August 1 and had made eight appearances with Omaha with a 4.05 ERA and seven strikeouts and just one walk in 6 2⁄ 3 innings. The 27-year-old lefty has a 4.48 ERA in parts of three MLB seasons with 86 strikeouts in 88 1⁄ 3 innings. He throws a fastball that averages 92 mph with a cutter and a curveball.