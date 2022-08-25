Royals Review Radio: The balanced schedule episode

This week, Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker discuss how other teams have held their personnel accountable and whether the Royals will do the same, and how the Royals’ recent international signings haven’t seemed to pan out. We also look forward to the 2023 schedule that will have the Royals playing every National League team.

