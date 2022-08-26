Royals Rumblings - News for August 26, 2022

Bobby Witt Jr. has been on the struggle train recently, but over the last few games he seems to be coming out of it.

“Just trying to put the barrel on the ball,” Witt said. “I’ve been working through some things. Just trying to get back to being comfortable, getting back to being myself and go have fun.” ...“I think everyone goes through it,” Witt said. “It’s a good thing. You learn off the bad things and build off that. This is a game of adjustments. … You got to learn how to fail and learn how to learn from failing, too, so I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”

Will Leitch looks on the bright side of life and gives the most likely end of season award candidate for every team.

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Rookie of the Year Key stat: 24 stolen bases lead all rookies It might be too tough to catch up with the guys ahead of him, but Witt has given hope for the future of this Royals franchise, and something to watch every day in the present.

Similarly, the MLB .com prospect team highlights each team’s hottest hitting prospect. For the Royals, it’s Gavin Cross, their top pick from the 2022 draft.

This year’s ninth overall pick came flying out of the gate, going 5-for-10 (.500) with a homer and two doubles over three games in the Arizona Complex League. That prompted a move to Single-A Columbia on Aug. 10, and he hasn’t slowed down a ton since. Seven of his 12 hits with the Fireflies have gone for extra bases, leading to a .609 slugging percentage and .967 OPS through his first 53 plate appearances in full-season ball. Notably, the Royals have used Cross exclusively in center field, where his well-rounded skill set has even more value.

In other news, Vinnie Pasquantino is rapidly gaining traction as a fan favorite.

Okay, if he wasn't a fan favorite by now, puffy parachute pants should do it. pic.twitter.com/fmKVWHzoTy — Royals Review (@royalsreview) August 25, 2022

