Royals vs. Padres Friday game thread

Through a weird scheduling quirk, the Royals are hosting the Padres for just the second time ever, the last time coming in 2002 when Carlos Beltran, Mike Sweeney, and Raul Ibanez faced off against Ryan Klesko, Ron Gant, and Jake Peavy.

These Padres field a much more expensive lineup, yet are 19.5 games out of first and clinging to the last Wild Card spot. Joe Musgrove will start with his 2.91 ERA this year, although he has been touched up a bit lately, allowing 22 runs in 40 innings over his last seven starts.

On the road behind Java Joe. pic.twitter.com/X1sThKGzwJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2022

Kris Bubic goes for the Royals tonight with six rookies in the starting lineup. He’ll try to become the first Royals starting pitcher not named Brady Singer to go at least five innings in a start since Max Castillo back on August 18.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Kris Bubic tonight as we open a weekend series vs. the Padres.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/1ighbyVuRB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 26, 2022

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.