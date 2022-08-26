Royals pitchers struggle to get third out, fall 13-5 to the Padres

Kris Bubic gave up three first inning runs, setting the tone for an 13-5 loss to the Padres Friday night. Bubic would last just four innings, giving up six runs, and the Royals ran through a parade of seven relievers, including Hunter Dozier.

Bubic retired the first two hitters quickly, but had trouble closing the door. He walked Manny Machado and gave up a single to Brandon Drury before Josh Bell knocked home a run with a single, and Wil Myers doubled home two more to make it 3-0. Bubic gave up another run in the second, then back-to-back home runs by Myers and Jake Cronenworth with two outs in the third made it 6-0.

The Royals clawed their way back in the game in the fourth, with Nick Pratto getting things going with a two-run home run, his fourth home run of the year and his second extra-base hit of the night after an 0-for-21 slump. Singles by Drew Waters and Nicky Lopez set up an RBI sac fly by MJ Melendez, and Salvador Perez plated another run with a single to bring the Royals within one run and knocking Padres starter Joe Musgrove out of the game.

Brad Keller gave up a run in the sixth to make it 7-5, but the floodgates opened in the seventh against Amir Garrett. He gave up two runs when it appeared Bobby Witt Jr. had made a sensational play on a grounder by Jose Azocar. But he was ruled safe, even after a replay review, despite video that appeared to show the Royals had gotten him out. Ha-Seong Kim doubled home two more runs to make it an 11-5 blowout.

Hunter Dozier came in to pitch the ninth and gave up a 426-foot two-run home run to Kim, which may have actually improved Dozier’s WAR. Bubic, Keller, Garrett, and Dozier combined to give up all 19 hits and 13 runs to the Padres, while retiring just 17 hitters.

On the plus side, both Witt and Pratto enjoyed multi-hit games, as did Salvy and Nicky Lopez. Witt also flashed some terrific defense, as did Pratto.

But the pitching woes continue to plague the Royals. Their starting pitcher failed to five them at least five innings, the fifth start in a row a pitcher other then Brady Singer has failed to give them at least five frames. Royals pitchers combined to give up 10+ runs, the 16th time they have done that this year, most in baseball.

The Royals will take on the Padres again tomorrow evening at 6:10 CT with Daniel Lynch scheduled to face Yu Darvish.