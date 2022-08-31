Royals reveal 2023 spring training schedule

With the new 2023 regular season schedule released last week, the Royals unveiled their 2023 spring training schedule today. As usual, the 32-game schedule kicks off against their spring training partners in Surprise, the Texas Rangers with a pair of games to begin and end the exhibition schedule. The Royals will play split-squad games against the Reds and Dodgers on Saturday, March 4, and against the Reds and Mariners on Tuesday, March 14. The Royals will also provide a tune up for a World Baseball Classic team on March 9 - that opponent will be named later.

Start planning those spring trips to Surprise.



Game times and television and radio schedules will be announced later. The Royals begin the regular season on Thursday, March 30 at home against the Minnesota Twins.