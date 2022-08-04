Game CVI: Royals v. Red Sox

It has been 1768 days since Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Alcides Escobar all gathered on the infield for a final ovation from the Kansas City faithful. It was the last day of the regular season in 2017, a game that saw Hosmer homer in his first at-bat as the crowd gave him his first standing ovation of the year.

Since then, Moustakas and Cain have both returned to thunderous applause. Escobar spent several more years in Kansas City. We’ve even had an Alex Gordon Day.

Hosmer was the last guy to get his due. That is, until he was traded to the Red Sox at the deadline, with his first game schedule to take place at Kauffman Stadium.

After nearly five years, Hosmer will be in the building. His Red Sox will face a lineup that feels similar to the one Hosmer was in back in 2011 and 2012. It’s filled with young talent looking to bring the Royals back to relevance.

Those Kansas City hitters will face right hander Nick Pivetta with MJ Melendez making then start in left field and Salvador Perez back behind the plate. Hosmer and his Boston teammates will face a hot Kris Bubic.

Here are your lineups for the evening:

Here's how we will take the field behind Kris Bubic to open our homestand and four-game set vs. the Red Sox.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/0tXUCVPEKP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 4, 2022