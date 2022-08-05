Royals Rumblings - News for August 5, 2022

Eric Hosmer received a nice ovation in his return to Kansas City.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back to see some familiar faces around here,” Hosmer said before Thursday’s series-opener. “There are just so many special moments here. Certain things stick out, like when we lost [the World Series] in 2014, and we were all sitting in the dugout after the game and heard all the fans cheer, ‘Let’s go Royals.’ Just showing you how much they supported us and how much they had our backs. “And then to turn around the next year and win it all, just created a special bond through the team and community.”

Lynn Worthy writes that the Royals have reached a tipping point in reshaping their roster.

“It’s starting to come together,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said less than two hours after the MLB trade deadline passed on Tuesday. “I think a lot of the pieces are there on the field right now, from a pitching staff perspective and from our lineup. There were some holes that I feel like maybe we’ve addressed throughout a few of these acquisitions”

Alec Lewis details Michael Massey’s whirlwind call up to play in front of hometown fans in Chicago.

As Massey recalled these memories, his family was en route to the ballpark. His brother had plans to sit a few rows near the on-deck circle with a college buddy who had season tickets. His parents also knew they would attend and sit behind the Royals’ dugout alongside the family of Michael’s girlfriend, Jane. Michael said he would have 60 to 70 total friends and family present, cheering him on as he did what he’d long dreamed. “Every time I drove on the Dan Ryan Expressway,” Massey said, citing the highway close to Guaranteed Rate Field. “I envisioned doing what I’m able to do today.”

Nate Eaton was called up with Maikel Garcia sent down.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reviews the Royals’ trade deadline deals.

I’d grade the whole deadline, including the Carlos Santana deal, a C. I think they did perfectly fine. The actual returns were probably more like a B- but I believe they could have easily done more. It’s a results business, though, so I very well could be underestimating what they’ve done and will end up loving everything about these last few weeks for the future of the franchise.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reviews Brady Singer’s latest start.

Danger does seem to be lurking with the pitch, however. Batters have a 47 percent hard-hit rate against the change and the xBA is .321 with a lofty .568 xSLG. Still, I’m thinking the more Singer throws the pitch, the more comfortable he will become. The real rates will normalize a bit and the expected rates will drop. It is going to be a solid pitch in his arsenal. The fact he didn’t throw it on Wednesday isn’t an issue. Again, and I can’t stress this enough, while Singer wasn’t at his best, he was one swing away from working around trouble. The margins are so thin. Singer was on the tightrope all afternoon and he navigated the trouble with aplomb. A further positive in his development in 2022.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report looks at the 40-man roster going into next year.

If you made me guess right now, I’d say the Royals make a trade none of us like this offseason. Maybe they can go get Pablo Lopez out of Miami. Lopez was the subject of plenty of trade rumors this year and he’ll be just 27 years old with two years of control left. He’s got a career 3.87 ERA in 448.2 big league innings and has been a stalwart in the Marlins rotation the past three seasons. Maybe Arizona finally makes Zac Gallen and his three years of control through 2025 available. He’s got a career 3.42 ERA in 382.2 big league innings and just turned 27 yesterday. Any move the Royals make is going to come at a hefty price.

Bobby Witt Jr. was the Royals 2022 Heart and Hustle Award winner.

Whit Merrifield got vaccinated to play for the Blue Jays.

Royals minor leaguers will play at the Field of Dreams in Iowa.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals writes the Royals were transactional yet didn’t do enough.

