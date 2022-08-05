 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Red Sox Friday game thread

The kids, they will play.

By Max Rieper
Boston Red Sox v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Royals face off against the Red Sox again with their newer, younger post-trade deadline lineup. Today’s starting lineup features six hitters age 25 or younger, with Michael Massey in the #2 spot in just his sixth MLB game.

The Red Sox start rookie right-hander Josh Winckowski, who was part of the Andrew Benintendi trade in 2021, going from the Mets to the Red Sox. He has a 5.00 ERA in nine starts with a pretty awful strikeout-to-walk ratio, but he was a strike-thrower in the minors this year.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City with radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

