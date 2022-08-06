Weekend Rumblings - News for August 6, 2022

Sam McDowell writes that Eric Hosmer’s return reminds us how a youth movement can succeed.

Before Hosmer spoke inside Kauffman Stadium’s media room Thursday, the very setting in which the Royals introduced him as an 18-year-old draft pick, I reminded Perez of the zig-zagged journey over those four-plus seasons long ago and asked, Does this in any way remind you of ... “Where we are right now?” he interrupted. “Yes, I see the similarities.” This isn’t even an argument that it will all work out now. It’s an argument that it could, heavy emphasis on could, and the Royals’ own history is just one example.

Alec Lewis writes about Hosmer’s return and how the Royals tried to keep him.

The Royals attempted to run it back the following couple of years, and Hosmer acknowledged Thursday that he thought the group would remain together forever. Business, though, intervened. Although multiple reports signaled that the Royals offered Hosmer a lucrative deal, he signed with the Padres in 2018, ending his Royals run. Thursday, Moore recalled the situation. “It was difficult,” he said. “We tried hard to get Hos. But we also understood the economics of the game. We did the best we could and came up short financially. It’s part of the game.”

Zack Greinke was a supportive teammates for Whit Merrifield.

When Merrifield was traded, one of the first texts he received was from the veteran Royals right-hander, who didn’t send him any pleasantries, any words of encouragement, or any actual words at all. Greinke merely sent a Tweet comparing Merrifield’s actual numbers to his expected ones, demonstrating how unfortunate he’d been. “That was it. There was nothing else but the Tweet. And so, I saw him later on that day, and I was like, ‘Zach, I got your Tweet. What’s up?’” Merrifield remembered. “And he goes, ‘Yeah, man, I just want to let you know that you’re a good player. Even though sometimes the numbers might not show it.’

David Lesky at Into the Crown reviews Kris Bubic’s start on Thursday.

I was so impressed last night with the way he made Red Sox hitters simply look silly. On the whole, he had 10 swings and misses and the Red Sox had an average exit velocity against him of 80.7 MPH. He only gave up four hard-hit balls all night. As a team, there have only been 10 games all year where a Royals pitcher threw 80 or more pitcher and gave up fewer hard-hit balls than Bubic last night. It’s only the ninth time in Bubic’s career he’s given up that few. He was on his game.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals has a mailbag column and thinks Adalberto Mondesi will return next year.

With that said, he very well could be ready to return by the time the Royals begin next season. If that’s the case and his recovery is going as planned, he’s a solid candidate to remain on the roster. Mondesi has one more season of arbitration left before hitting the open market next winter, and the Royals truly do seem to want him to succeed. Is cutting him loose and risking him latching on with another organization and figuring things out worth an extra spot on the team in a likely non-playoff 2023 season? That remains to be seen, and I’d lean that the Royals don’t want to find out. Bet on Mondesi being back next year, then see what happens from there.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes why the Royals won’t cut Ryan O’Hearn.

Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque will be on display at the Negro League Baseball Museum.

The Cubs and Cardinals will play a series in London next June.

Miguel Cabrera clarifies he plans to play next year.

The Twins designate reliever Tyler Duffey for assignment.

Could Juan Soto sign the first $500 million deal?

Justin Verlander’s $25 million option for 2023 vests after his last outing.

The losing is getting to Shohei Ohtani.

Aaron Judge is chasing some historic home run totals.

A Honus Wagner baseball card sells for $7.25 million.

The NCAA has a gender gap in pay for referees.

ESPN’s ‘The Ocho’ is coming back and here’s your complete schedule.

Americans balked when coal was first introduced as a fuel.

Is old music killing new music?

HBO Max will be replaced next year by a new service combined with Discovery Plus.

Your song of the day is Dire Straits with Sultans of Swing.