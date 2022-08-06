Offense misses opportunities, pitchers struggle in 7-4 loss to Boston

Royals pitchers combined to give up 13 hits and 7 runs in a 7-4 loss to Boston on Friday evening. Vinnie Pasquantino was the only Royals hitter with a multi-hit game, collecting the first three-hit game of his career. MJ Melendez walked twice and hit a single and double, but also misplayed a fly ball to left field. The lineup went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Zack Greinke struggled and for his sixth consecutive start, was unable to go more than five innings tonight. In the second inning he gave up doubles to Alex Verdugo and Eric Hosmer to plate the game’s first run. In the fourth inning the Red Sox put two on for J.D. Martinez, who narrowly missed a three-run home run and instead settled for a 393-foot two-run double to make it 3-0 Boston.

Greinke walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases in the fifth, his only two walks of the night. Xander Bogaerts would make it pay with an RBI single to make it 4-0, knocking Greinke out of the game.

The Royals had a great chance to get back in the game in the fourth inning against Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski with the bases loaded and one out. Kyle Isbel would tap an easy grounder back to the pitcher for a force out at home. Nicky Lopez drew what appeared to be ball four, but instead it was ruled strike two, and Nicky would eventually strikeout to end the threat.

MLB admitted today that Salvador Perez’s home run last night should not have been ruled a home run, but in the fifth he gave no doubt with a 454-foot blast that was easily over the fence, his 16th of the year.

Reese McGuire added another run for Boston with an RBI single in the seventh off Amir Garrett, and rookie Jaren Durran would seemingly put the game away with a two-run double off Josh Staumont in the eighth to make it 7-1.

The Royals did charge back for three runs in the eighth with a Nathan Eaton sacrifice fly and a two-run double by MJ Melendez. But John Schreiber retired them 1-2-3 in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

The Royals fall to 42-65 and will face the Red Sox again tomorrow evening at 6:10 CT with Daniel Lynch scheduled to pitch against Nathan Eovaldi.