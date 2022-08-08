Royals Rumblings - News for August 8, 2022

The Royals were fired up for Nick Pratto’s walk-off home run on Saturday, writes Anne Rogers.

“I think it’s extra special to have a bunch of their buddies around,” manager Mike Matheny said. “This is a unique situation. We have so many guys who have come up together, and they’re all pulling for each other, and they’ve all helped each other get here by pushing each other, too. “They’re excited to be here to win. We talk about their energy, but it’s their drive and coachability, where we’re just getting them things every day, and they’re taking it all in. And we’re watching them get better.”

Seeing a homegrown lineup of young players gives hope for the future.

“It’s exciting,” Melendez said. “I think this is just the beginning. We’re going to have some really, really good years to come. … It’s a learning process, a growing process, something that we’re going to get better at each and every day that we go on that field.”

Salvy’s home run on Friday revealed a gap in the ground rules for Kauffman Stadium, writes Pete Grathoff.

Hours before Friday’s game, Royals manager Mike Matheny and Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager Scott Sharp went to look at where that ball hit. Turns out, that’s not padding. It’s metal. “I was out there looking at it again today. It’s very unclear. I hadn’t even thought about it, I barely even knew it was there,” Matheny said before Friday’s game. “So we met out there today and kind of talked through the different things of what could potentially happen, and it gets confusing for sure. “We go through those meetings at home plate (before each game) it’s kind of the same stuff every time. I have a feeling it’s going to be a different message. This needs to be clarified a little bit.”

Trey Donovan at Inside the Royals looks at what Brady Singer can do to get to the next level.

The Guardians designate slugger Franmil Reyes for assignment.

The Braves send down struggling pitcher Ian Anderson.

Could manager A.J. Hinch be the next GM of the Tigers?

Shohei Ohtani admits that remaining motivated will be difficult in a losing season.

Kyle Boddy of Driveline asks if minor league winning percentage matters.

Bobby Bonilla’s infamous contract sells at auction.

At a 1980 Phillies reunion, Pete Rose shrugs off accusations he had sex with a minor when he was a player.

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt wants a trade out of Cleveland.

Newcastle United is finding out what winning in the Premier League really costs.

Why the hard seltzer craze has ended.

How magicians made a fortune on Facebook.

The artists that have sold the most concert tickets in the last 40 years.

Your song of the day is Sleigh Bells with Rill Rill.