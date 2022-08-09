Royals Rumblings - News for August 9, 2022

Vahe Gregorian writes about the new vibe in the Royals clubhouse.

“It’s pretty light around here right now,” Lopez said, “which is good.” Add it all up, and it suggests a surge of a certain childlike wonder and resilience. The sort of stuff that one way or another had faded out before more and more of the homegrown reinforcements were called up and changed the mood. “I played with (the rookies) in spring training, but in spring training they kind of keep to themselves, pretty quiet,” said pitcher Brad Keller, who got the win Sunday after allowing one run in six innings. “So to kind of see their personalities come up here and thrive and treat this like a kid’s game, as it should be, it’s been exciting.”

Mike Matheny also comments on the new energy.

“I don’t think this has been a team low on energy, but as you bring in different people, it’s a different energy,” manager Mike Matheny said. “A different level of excitement from our fans. We sense that. We feel that. But it also comes from having some success. … There are constant teaching moments, and they’ve got the hunger plus humility to take in what we’re trying to give them and learn something new every day. That’s how we all get better.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains writes the future is here.

This team is fun. Yeah, it’s great when you’re winning. Taking three of four from the Red Sox will make anyone feel good about themselves. Yet you get the feeling this Royals team is just getting started. They’re not overmatched in any facet of the game. They may take their licks, but they dust themselves off and keep pushing ahead. It doesn’t always work, but when it does…It’s something. The Baby Royals are here to stay. The future is now.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at how the roster shakes out with the young players.

With all those young players, the Royals have a bit of a problem on their hands, but it’s a good one and it’s a lot of players needing playing time. Of the 13 position players they’re carrying, 11 of them are going to play regularly, with only Sebastian Rivero and Ryan O’Hearn on the bench. To be honest, I’m not entirely sure why they’re intent on a third catcher, but I also don’t know that complicating the playing rotation makes things any easier to call someone up like the newly acquired Brent Rooker.

Pete Grathoff writes about Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran accusing Royals fans of throwing objects at him.

“They just happened to be throwing little bottle caps at me and stuff, so I was just telling them to stop throwing it,” Duran told reporters. “Then one of the ushers came over and just told them to stop.”

Kiley McDaniel at ESPN ranks farm systems now that the draft and trade deadline have passed, and he has the Royals at #22.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino has been arrow-up this year while returns have been solid on the top players in last year’s draft: LHP Frank Mozzicato and RHP Ben Kudrna. This year’s draft class included two college bats up top (RF Gavin Cross and 3B Cayden Wallace) followed by solid college pitcher depth and an intriguing two-way prep talent in Austin Charles.

Anne Rogers writes about the bond between MJ Melendez and a young fan with cancer.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if Eric Hosmer will be a Royals Hall of Famer.

Jacob Milham at Inside the Royals thinks it's time to consider a Brad Keller extension.

Alex Duvall begins his top 50 Royals prospect list with those that just missed the cut.

The Cubs claim slugger Franmil Reyes off waivers and will release outfielder Jason Heyward after this season.

Jacob deGrom is back and as good as ever.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider was unimpressed with the Mets lineup.

Orioles minor league coaches are trying to throw nasty stuff in batting practice.

Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley will retire after this season.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz has some pretty awesome entrance music.

The Mariners add a new clubhouse dog.

The new Dorktown looks back at when the Pirates scored ten first-inning runs and lost.

Here are the golfers that will lose their PGA cards next year.

Kevin Durant tells the Nets it’s either him or coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

A study shows those anti-piracy ads in the early 2000s probably encouraged piracy.

99 percent of Netflix subscribers haven’t tried its games yet.

Hulu’s Predator prequel Prey is more than just IP exploitation.

Your song of the day is The Dead South with In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company.