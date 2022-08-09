Royals split double-header against the White Sox with Vinnie providing the offense

In today’s double-header against the Chicago White Sox, the Kansas City Royals won the first game 4-2 and lost the second game 3-2 in a pair of close contests against a divisional rival. Vinnie Pasquantino provided the offense with assistance from Nick Pratto. Pitching-wise, the Royals did quite well, with nice performances from Brady Singer, Jonathan Heasley, and the bullpen.

Game One Recap: Singer Sings, Vinnie and Pratto Ding

Since coming back from Triple-A Omaha in May, Brady Singer has been singing an entirely new song. Even when he’s struggled, he’s managed to gut out a bunch of innings, and he has turned in a couple of absolute gems. One of those gems was today, where Singer flat-out dominated the White Sox.

Singer worked into the eighth inning, walking none and striking out six White Sox batters while only throwing a handful of changeups. He had both his teleporting sinker and his biting slider working for him. He was painting the corners like Bob Ross.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Royals only had one walk. Bad. It was Salvador Perez. Surprising. But it immediately preceded a ridiculous, violent Vinnie Pasquantino home run swing. Good!

Pasquantino turns on one for a two-run blast and a #Royals' lead!



— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 9, 2022

In the Sonic Slam Inning, Nick Pratto would add to the party with a home run of his own—and ended the day a triple short of the cycle. It was a good day for left-handed Royals first basemen, but unfortunately for Pratto, the home run was tainted by the most bizarre Steve Physioc home run call I think I’ve ever heard. Oh well.

Nick Pratto goes deep and the #Royals go on top 4-1.



— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 9, 2022

Scott Barlow, being used by Mike Matheny as a true fireman, swept up a little of Singer’s mess in the eighth inning. With two on and one out, Barlow escaped the jam and punctuated the inning with a wicked slider. Dylan Coleman and Jose Cuas ran into a little trouble in the ninth inning, but only one run scored and the Royals came out on top.

Game Two: Vinnie Homers Again, Rest of Offense Doesn’t Show

In a rare appearance at first base, Vinnie’s bat remained hot in the second game of the doubleheader with a home run that was eerily similar to his previous home run in the afternoon: down and in from a righty who thought that would be a good idea against the hulking Italian American.

DO IT AGAIN VINNIE! He crushes his second big homer of the day



— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 10, 2022

Vinnie even led off the ninth inning with a single, a run that came around to score thanks to pinch running by Kyle Isbel, a pair of wild pitches from former Royal Liam Hendricks, and a Pratto sacrifice fly. Unfortunately for Vinnie, Pratto, and the rest of the Royals, it took four pitches (combined) to dispatch Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor for the other two outs of the inning, sealing the 3-2 loss.

Offensively, the second game of the doubleheader was not good, Vinnie notwithstanding. The rest of the team managed a combined three hits—all singles—against a parade of five White Sox pitchers that also included form Royal Jake Diekman.

On the pitching side of things, Jon Heasley got his walks under control, issuing a free pass to only one White Sox batter. Heasley scattered five strikeouts, too, and pitched into the sixth inning. The only damage against Heasley came on a pair of solo home runs by Yoan Moncada and Lenyn Sosa.

My favorite part of the second game, though, is that when the Royals had a man on first base and down by two runs, the stadium acted like the Royals could win. That feeling has not always been here, and it’s a testament to just how different this team is than it was a few months ago.

Overall, it was a pretty bad day for a few players. Hunter Dozier went 0 for 4 in the second game of the double-header, leaving three men on base (including one in the ninth). Michael A. Taylor also went 0 for 4 in the second game of the double-header. But the real reason why the Royals struggled to score: Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez came up to the plate 16 times and made an out on 15 occasions.

Tomorrow, the Royals play the White Sox again, with the final game against the White Sox on Thursday before a three-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Royals are 45-66.