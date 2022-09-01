 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Review Radio: The don’t steal home runs from other fans episode

We review how the young core has played so far

By Max Rieper
Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco give their early reviews of how the rookies have played and whether the young core is good enough to compete in the future. Plus they take a look at some future rule changes that could be coming to baseball.

Links to some of the things discussed:

Fan takes home run ball away from another fan

ESPN: Which teams have the most talent locked up? Ranking all 30 MLB cores

Cullen Jekel: Partners in crime—finding a bad contract to swap for Hunter Dozier’s bad contract

Jeremy Greco: Baseball purists should be the most excited for incoming rule changes

Baseball Bits: Greg Maddux’s 76-pitch complete game is fake

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Hokius at @hokius.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.

