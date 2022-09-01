Royals call up Nate Eaton, Daniel Mengden as rosters expand

The Royals have recalled outfielder Nate Eaton and pitcher Daniel Mengden from Triple-A Omaha as MLB rosters expand to 28 for the month of September. Mengden will start Thursday’s contest against the Chicago White Sox.

This will be Eaton’s third stint with the Royals this season. The former 21st round pick out of Virginia Military Institute has hit .182/.255/.318 with one home run and two steals in 19 games. He brings some positional versatility with an ability to play all three outfield positions, and has played some third base in the minors as well. He was hitting .295/.376/.510 with 9 home runs and 11 steals in 54 games for Omaha after beginning the season in Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Mengden was with the team for a few weeks in June, appearing in four games in relief. In 4 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out six without allowing a walk, and giving up two runs, one earned. The 29-year-old right-hander is a six-year MLB veteran, having pitched in 60 games, mostly as a starter, for the Oakland Athletics. Overall he has 307 MLB innings with a 4.60 ERA. He does not miss many bats with a fastball that sits in the low 90s, but he has a deep arsenal of pitches that includes a fastball, cutter, change up, and curve.

The White Sox also called up two players in anticipation of this afternoon’s game, bringing up outfielder Adam Haseley and right-handed pitcher Matt Foster.