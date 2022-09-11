Royals 4, Tigers 0

I’m going to make this pretty brief, because the Chiefs are getting ready to go and, if we’re being honest, you don’t really care about this Royals game.

Brady Singer fired seven shutout innings and the Royals managed to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Tigers. Singer is now 8-4 on the year; his ERA is down to 3.21.

The Royals’ offense: a Nick Pratto sac fly in the first, a Drew Waters two-run double in the second, and a Michael Massey home run in the fourth.

It was Massey’s second home run of his career. Bobby Witt was the only Royals player to record multiple hits. Hunter Dozier, to everyone’s shock, went hitless.

Anything else we really need to disclose? In a September game between two teams that are a combined 60 games under .500? Nah, didn’t think so.

The Royals are 57-84. Up next is a three-game set against a Minnesota team that’s fighting to win their division in Minneapolis. Game one is Tuesday at 6:40 pm.