Royals Rumblings - News for September 12, 2022

Manager Mike Mathey liked what he saw from Brady Singer in another win on Sunday.

“We’ve known Brady Singer, his makeup and how he’s wired, how he thrives in situations that are tough or a little different,” Matheny said. “He knows we’ve lost a couple games. It’s almost like he wills it to happen. The ‘I’ve got to be good today. This team needs me.’ That’s what the good ones do. Whether they have their good stuff or not. “You take that mentality and you mix it with good stuff for highly talented people, you’re going to see special things happen. Today was a special outing for Brady.”

Brady saw what he had to do as a stopper.

“I try to keep my mentality the same all the time, but with the two losses before, the mentality was a little bit better today,” Singer said. “Going out there, trying to get deep in the game and going right at them. They’ve had two good offensive days, so to go out there and do that was big.”

Jonathan Heasley struggled under wet conditions on Saturday.

“It was honestly just pretty frustrating, unfortunate,” Heasley said of the conditions. “I don’t want to make excuses. At the end of the day, I’m out there and you’ve got to compete and get your job done. And I was unable to do that today. “At the beginning, I felt alright. Felt like I was just warming up, settling in and the rain starts coming down. Then, I just honestly had a really hard time with the grip. That was the biggest thing. So I was just trying to throw strikes at that point.” Heasley admitted he threw primarily his fastball and changeup because he felt like he had the best grip on both of those pitches.

Matheny comments on the new rule changes coming in 2023, including a ban on defensive shifts.

“I’ve never liked the shift. Never,” Matheny said. “There are some left-handers in the league that just became more valuable.”

The Dodgers become the first team this year to clinch a playoff spot.

Albert Pujols passes Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home runs list with #697.

Former coach Buck O’Neil is inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame along with outfielder José Cardenal and broadcaster Pat Hughes.

Dave Stewart has his number retired by the Oakland Athletics.

Former Cubs outfielder Kosuke Fukudome announces he will retire from the Japanese NPB at age 45.

Right-hander Edwin Jackson announces his retirement after 14 seasons.

Why have the Giants gone from 107 wins to a below .500 record?

Former MLB pitcher-turned-cop Anthony Varvaro is killed in a crash on his way to a 9/11 memorial.

Billionaire businessman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is mulling making a bid on the Angels.

How Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis has mastered the art of the mound visit.

The Sun Belt Conference looks like one of the best conferences in college football.

Kickers had a rough first week in the NFL.

Scientists are trying to learn more about how whale brains work.

How will King Charles III rule?

The 200 greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

Your song of the day is The Notorious B.I.G. with Hypnotize.