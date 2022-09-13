Royals Rumblings - News for September 13, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown breaks down Brady Singer’s start on Sunday.

It’s been a bit since I’ve done this, but since his return to the big leagues, here are Singer’s numbers: 21 GS 129 IP 116 H 47 R 44 ER 125 K (24.1%) 30 BB (5.8%) 3.07 ERA In those 21 starts, he has pitched six or more innings 14 times and seven or more eight times. It was the fifth time he hasn’t allowed a run, the eighth time he’s allowed zero or one and the 13th time he allowed fewer than three runs. By any metric, Singer has shown himself to be a capable big league starter and then some, so at least the Royals have that heading into next season.

MLB.com lists one player from each team with the most to prove down the stretch.

Royals: Hunter Dozier The Royals signed Dozier to a four-year, $25 million extension before the 2021 season, and the results have been suboptimal. The 31-year-old has been below league-average, posting an 86 OPS+ across 2021 and ‘22 while slashing .225/..289/.389. During that time, he’s seen his playing time diminish, and while he’s a versatile fielder, the metrics don’t favor him. According to FanGraphs, Dozier has negative defensive runs saved at first base (-2), third base (-4) and outfield (-5). With two guaranteed years remaining on Dozier’s contract, he’s part of the future as the rookies the Royals are playing now, too. But Dozier must prove that he still can be a part of what Kansas City is building, and a strong finish with the remaining opportunities to 2022 is one way to do that.

Sports Info Solutions has MJ Melendez as one of the players that could most benefit from a ban on shifts.

Mike Trout homers in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the record.

Tony LaRussa is uncertain on when he will return to the White Sox.

The Giants sign infielder Wilmer Flores to a two-year contract extension.

Guardians catcher Austin Hedges uses Pitchcom to pump up his pitchers.

Which teams may regret not having more left-handed offense?

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña has had a roller coaster season.

Tom Verducci writes not to count out the Brewers quite yet.

Rays two-way player Brendan McKay has Tommy John surgery.

Ty Cobb’s dentures are up for auction.

Inside what broke up the marriage between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Who are the top coaching candidates for the Nebraska football job?

A Georgia county spent millions to try to join the space race.

How Japan won its “traffic war” and now has some of the lowest traffic fatality rates.

Here are your 2022 Emmy winners, including Kansas City’s Jason Sudeikis.

Your song of the day is Phum Viphurit with Lover Boy.