Game 142 Thread: Royals vs. Twins

Bubic on the mound

By Matthew LaMar
Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) signals to the catcher during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I feel very out of it right now. I just got back from the United Kingdom—London, specifically—on Sunday evening. No baseball for 10 days, and now there’s a bunch of baseball, and NFL football too! What a world.

Anyway, the Royals are facing the Twins, whose promising season has fell on its face. On July 5, the Twins stood 47-37 and in first place. It is now September 13, and the Twins have dropped three in a row to dip below .500 for the first time since April.

Can the Twins take advantage of a...poor...Royals team and get back in the race? We’ll see!

Royals lineup

Twins lineup

