Royals Rumblings - News for September 14, 2022

Well, the Royals did not get no-hit last night, and that’s something.

Joe Ryan wanted to stay in the game longer:

I definitely wanted to stay in the game,” Ryan said. “I understand why I came out. I don’t think I’ve earned the right to really fight with him too much on that. He’s made some really good decisions this year as far a taking me out at the right time as well. “I’m never gonna be mad at him for that. Obviously the competitor inside — I want to stay in the game and finish that out.”

In her newsletter, Anne Rogers talked to the Royals about how the rule changes will affect them:

Singer does have reservations on only being allowed to disengage the rubber twice, including pickoff attempts. If a third pickoff attempt is made, the runner automatically advances one base if the pickoff attempt is not successful. “You got guys like Bobby Witt, who if I hold, he’ll see two seconds and take off. He’s smart and fast,” Singer said. “You’ll have to hold runners better That’s probably something I’ll focus on in the offseason, just being comfortable holding runners. There’s going to be a learning curve.”

Aaron Judge homered twice to give him 57 on the season, with 20 games remaining.

The Brewers and Corbin Burnes have not discussed an extension.

Poor Brandon Lowe is on the injured list again, at an inopportune time for the Rays as they battle for a Wild Card spot.

Mike Trout did not extend his home run streak to eight, and become the first to do it since Griffey, Jr. But seven is still pretty cool!

When posting about sports, The Onion does not miss.

Netflix released a trailer for its documentary The Redeem Team, about the 2008 men’s USA national basketball team.

The ratings for Seahawks/Broncos Monday Night Football were the highest since 2009.

An interesting look at how intimacy coordinators are helping make House of the Dragon safe for its younger stars.

YES OKAY, NINTENDO I WILL BUY A SWITCH

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

(even though Perfect Dark was better)

How to use up, repurpose, or sell leftover renovation materials. Has anyone here been renovating anything recently? I’m at a weird standstill at my home (a rental) as we will likely move in the near future, so there’s a lot of “what’s the point?”

Today’s fun Reddit question: What is something only an idiot would own? (I’m sorry but the answer, unless you live right on a body of water, is a boat.)

SOTD: Alkaline Trio - Clavicle