Royals Review Radio: The lineup spreadsheets episode with Rany Jazayerli

Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Matthew LaMar discuss who will be in the 2023 rotation plus our thoughts on the lineups spreadsheets. Plus Rany Jazayerli of Kauffman Corner comes on to give his thoughts on the direction of the Royals.

You can follow Rany Jazayerli on Twitter at @jazayerli and listen to him and Soren Petro at Kauffman Corner.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Hokius at @hokius.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.