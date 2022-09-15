Royals offense struggles again, falls 3-2 to Twins

Since mid August, the Royals have been losing at high rate, with a dtrufgling offense as the catalyst. That continued tonight, as Kansas City was held to two runs, losing 3-2 to the Twins. With the win, Minnesota completed the three-game sweep.

The Twins got the scoring started almost immediately. Carlos Correa homered off Royals starter Daniel Lynch in his first at-bat of the game, giving Minnesota a quick 1-0 lead.

They got the run back in the 2nd with a Michael A. Taylor RBI single after Michael Massey’s double but the Twins took the lead right back on Nick Gordon’s two-run homer, making it a 3-1 game.

Sal cut into the lead with a solo homer in the 4th, bringing the lead down to 3-2.

While Lynch struggled early, he missed more bats made than he had in previous starts. He gave up seven hits and the three runs, but struck out eight and kept the Royals in the game.

Twins starter Dylan Bundy labored as well, lasting just four innings. However, the Kansas City offense completely shut down after Bundy. The Royals bullpen held strong after Lynch’s exit, but the Royals were held hitless by the Minnesota bullpen until Salvador Perez singled with one out in the 9th.

The single brought the go-ahead run to the plate with nobody out. After Nate Eaton replaced Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino singled, putting the go-ahead run on base. Michael Massey’s sacrifice bunt put that run in scoring position.

Shockingly, the bunt didn’t work. Jhoan Duran, who was pumping in 103 MPH fastballs, got Taylor and Nick Pratto both to strikeout on a 58-foot curveballs to end the game. Kansas City falls to 57-87, while the Twins improve 72-70.

Up Next: Royals at Red Sox, Friday, September 16, 6:10 PM CDT. RHP Jonathan Heasley (3-8, 5.51 ERA) v. RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.69 ERA)