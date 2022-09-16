Royals vs. Red Sox Friday game thread

The Royals have to win at least 6 of their final 18 games to avoid 100 losses this year, but it will be a disappointment no matter what at this point. The Red Sox have also had a disappointing season, and are on pace for their second losing season in three years.

Jonathan Heasley goes for the Royals tonight to face the Red Sox for the first time in his career. The right-hander has a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts, and has pretty much alternated good starts with bad starts in each of his last six times out, so he’s due for a good outing! A last minute lineup change gets Hunter Dozier into the lineup.

UPDATED LINEUP:



DH MJ Melendez

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

C Salvador Perez

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

CF Michael A. Taylor

2B Michael Massey

LF Hunter Dozier

3B Nicky Lopez

RF Nate Eaton — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 16, 2022

Michael Wacha goes for the Red Sox tonight. He signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston and is 11-1 with a 2.69 ERA and has been worth 3.6 rWAR this year, showing you don’t have to shell out big bucks to get good starting pitching.

All set for a Fenway Friday! pic.twitter.com/4Z3sYhEoYH — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 16, 2022

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.