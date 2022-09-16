 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Red Sox Friday game thread

The left field wall is monstrous!

By Max Rieper
Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Royals have to win at least 6 of their final 18 games to avoid 100 losses this year, but it will be a disappointment no matter what at this point. The Red Sox have also had a disappointing season, and are on pace for their second losing season in three years.

Jonathan Heasley goes for the Royals tonight to face the Red Sox for the first time in his career. The right-hander has a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts, and has pretty much alternated good starts with bad starts in each of his last six times out, so he’s due for a good outing! A last minute lineup change gets Hunter Dozier into the lineup.

Michael Wacha goes for the Red Sox tonight. He signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston and is 11-1 with a 2.69 ERA and has been worth 3.6 rWAR this year, showing you don’t have to shell out big bucks to get good starting pitching.

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

