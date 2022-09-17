Weekend Rumblings - News for September 17, 2022

Mike Matheny was pleased with the start from Jonathan Heasley on Friday.

“Best start we’ve seen from him in the big leagues without a doubt,” manager Mike Matheny said of the 25-year-old righty. “He was attacking with everything. It was the best bite we’ve seen with the breaking ball. Changeup was plus … . His base was good, his timing was right. Everything was right how we wanted it to be. You couldn’t ask him to do any more than what he did.”

The city manager of Kansas City is disappointed with the lack of communication from the Royals on their stadium plans.

On Thursday, Platt said he’s disappointed that the Royals haven’t communicated their vision or needs, or even which of many proposed locations they’d prefer. “The biggest frustration that we’re feeling is that we haven’t been given a lot of information from the Royals directly. No one really knows what the plan is. No one knows what their intentions are,” Platt said.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown saw things he likes and things he doesn’t like from Daniel Lynch this week.

If you believe Lynch is a future rotation stalwart and can be a key starter in a playoff series, you saw what you wanted to see last night. If you believe Lynch is a bust who will be lucky to be a middle reliever sometime soon, you saw something that corroborated your previous opinion. As I said with Bubic, I’ll reserve judgment on Lynch until I see who is leading the coaching staff on the pitching side moving forward, but it’s just so easy to see why he’s so tantalizing.

MLB Network debated whether Zack Greinke is a Hall of Famer.

Do you think Zack Greinke is a future Hall of Famer?



Greg Amsinger, @AlexAvilaMLB and @JakePeavy_22 weigh in on the Royals hurler's career on #MLBTonight . pic.twitter.com/PvLgYbkXQr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 16, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes why Brady Singer could be an ace next year.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes about Royals minor league pitcher Stephen Woods Jr.

Albert Pujols hits home run #698.

Former Mets All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at age 71.

Stephen Strasburg discusses his thoracic outlet syndrome issues.

How Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías overcame 10 eye surgeries to become an All-Star.

How likely is a triple crown winner this year?

Derek Jeter’s $22 million Tampa mansion will be demolished.

A Mets/Blue Jays World Series could become a COVID disaster.

Padres broadcaster Don Orsillo is not a fan of toasted grasshoppers at the Mariners game.

Amazon didn’t exactly revolutionize NFL broadcasts.

Kansas football is fun again, here’s why.

What kind of extraterrestrial life should we be looking for?

There are thousands of Chinese SpaceX engineers on Linkedin who don’t exist.

How the canceled NBC drama Manifest came back from the dead on Netflix.

Your song of the day is Stevie Nicks feat. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.