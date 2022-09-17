Royals demote Nick Pratto

The Royals announced they have demoted first baseman Nick Pratto and activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the Injured List. Pratto was hitting just .184/.271/.386 with seven home runs in 49 games with a 36 percent strikeout rate.

The 23-year-old had been struggling in particular as of late, going just 4-for-39 (.103) in the month of September, striking out 40 percent of the time. Still, Pratto was providing solid defense at first base, and his 10.4 percent walk rate is fourth-best on the team. Pratto was sent to Triple-A Omaha, who will play until September 28.

The Royals made the move to activate Edward Olivares, who had been out since July 22 with a quad strain. Injuries have robbed Olivares of most of this season, and he has appeared in just 36 games with the Royals, hitting .303/.358/.434 with three home runs.

The Royals demoted Pratto instead of cutting ties with Ryan O’Hearn, who continues to occupy a roster spot despite hitting .221/.273/.295 in 132 plate appearances.

Ryan O’Hearn is constant.

Ryan O’Hearn is eternal.

Ryan O’Hearn is forever.