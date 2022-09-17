Royals rookies rock Red Sox repeatedly, win 9-0

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Actually, don’t, because you’ve heard it a bunch of times this year, but Brady Singer pitched very well again today. His ERA as a starter this year is now at 2.93. At what point do we stop saying it’s a small sample size? At what point do we stop adding caveats so that we can insist he isn’t an ace? Six shutout innings with five strikeouts and only one walk and five hits. That will play every day of the week.

He only had one inning that saw him in any kind of danger; in the third he loaded the bases with no outs but induced a popup, a strikeout and another pop out to escape the jam entirely unscathed. He still looked plenty strong in the sixth inning, too, but didn’t come back for the seventh. There are a multitude of reasons as to why that was a good decision, but don’t hold it against Singer that he only pitched six today.

After only scoring one run last night, the Royals’ offense came to life with the re-addition of Edward Olivares. Seven starters had at least one hit (and six had two or more,) six hitters scored at least one run, and five drove in a run. The Royals top four were 10-for-20 on the day. There weren’t any home runs and there were a lot of singles, but more than one of those would have been doubles or triples in any other stadium.

At the top of the TV broadcast, the Royals announcers informed us that the Royals’ reasoning for sending Nick Pratto back to AAA was because he needed to be getting regular at-bats and, darnit, he just wasn’t getting those in the big leagues. Of course, none of the Royals’ leadership has any control over things. And Michael A. Taylor and Hunter Dozier proved how important they were to the lineup by going a combined 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Thems the breaks, I guess.

Notes

MJ Melendez became the first Royals catcher in history to score four runs in a single game. The TV broadcast announced that he was probably the first catcher to lead-off and score four runs in the same game in baseball history, but didn’t come up with a definitive answer before the end of the game.

Edward Olivares continues to do nothing but hit, adding two more in his first game since going to the 60-day-IL with a leg injury.

Vinnie Pasquantino tacked on three hits and three RBIs including a double and a pair of singles through the shift.

If you wanted a preview of what baseball might be like, next season, with the pitch clock look no further than the first four innings of this game. Brady Singer and Rich Hill were both pitching at very fast tempos and we completed those innings less than an hour after first pitch. I don’t know about you, but I enjoyed getting to watch more baseball in a smaller amount of time for those first four innings.

Brad Keller and Carlos Hernández both added scoreless innings in relief. So did Anthony Misiewicz but the first two had struggled after first converting out of the rotation and have looked more impressive lately. They’re both still failing to strike out batters, however.

The Royals will look to win the series tomorrow afternoon at 12:35 CT. Kris Bubic will try to follow the strong starts of Brady Singer and Jonathan Heasley. The Red Sox will send journeyman Nick Pivetta to the mound.